Notable change in tone (Duncan Simpson)
Last year we had a “galling” SIC budget cut of five per cent. This was more than any other area in Scotland.
Seemingly no-one is surprised that the SIC’s budget has been slashed by a further 5.4 per cent. Strange that, a year ago, a five per cent cut was labelled by our leaders as “galling” where as this year it is merely “disappointing”. A notable change in tone.
This situation must seem extremely unfair to many Shetlanders who are aware of the vast sums we contribute to the wider UK/Scottish economy.
The fact of the matter is we are penalised because our council has oil reserves to draw from. This means we are effectively subsidising the rest of Scotland – hardly what the oil fund was designed for in the first place. We should not have to be drawing from the reserves to pay for basic services like education and social care.
The current council accomplished an extremely difficult task in balancing the books and averting the financial disaster that was very much possible a few years ago. Now it seems their efforts are being punished for being successful.
We were not responsible for the financial crisis and since then Shetland’s economy has continued to grow yet we are told we must accept austerity, with even greater cuts than most other areas.
It seems this supposed deal with Transport Scotland to cover the costs of inter-island ferry travel is being touted as a possible mitigating factor.
We are yet to hear any details of this deal which must be of great concern to the service users in the isles.
Will control pass to Transport Scotland? More centralisation? How much of the money saved by the SIC will be invested in the isles currently served by the ferries?
Will the Scottish government then be in control of the service, deciding fares, the frequency of runs etc?
The question we ask is why do Shetlanders continue to accept this? With the resources around these islands, not to mention the resourcefulness of its residents, we should be able to not just sustain existing service levels but far surpass them.
If you want endless cuts, centralisation and unfairness stick with the status quo; if you want something better for your children; then help us forge a new path and support Wir Shetland.
Duncan Simpson
Membership secretary,
Wir Shetland
1 Norrendal,
Whalsay.
The question we ask is why do Shetlanders continue to accept this? May I suggest an answer here? Most do not accept it. However our Council, “Political Leader”, Gary Robinson, after investing so much time and money in pursuing fruitlessly; “Our Islands Our Future” is at this stage rather at a loss for a vigorous and robust response. After four years and many pointless meetings (12 overseas trips ? at great expense) all Gary Robinson has achieved for Shetland, to date, is a great deal of egg on his face. His comment, “The council’s budget blow may be mitigated somewhat by the Scottish Government’s decision to provide greater funding for inter-island ferries, with an announcement expected soon.” Is so utterly wet, as to be truly staggering.
£8.4 million cuts, over two years, may perhaps, just be, be mitigated by a ferry fare cut in the future!!! If ever there was time for a forceful leadership from f the Council it is now! The SNP/SG is treating Shetland and our people with contempt. A sycophantic, appeasing political leader is the last thing we need at this time. These cuts should be utterly condemned and Shetlands position in Scotland be reconsidered and autonomy perused with renewed vigor. Our Rural Schools, our Health Services, our Social care services and so much more, are all being put at risk by these cuts. Time to fight back, not just express our disappointment.