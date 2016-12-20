Sinking boat lifted from harbour

A boat has been recovered after sinking at the small boat harbour at Lerwick’s Victoria Pier.

The vessel was overcome with water following the harsh weather conditions which have prevailed today.

The boat is believed to be the same vessel that was involved in an incident on Sunday, when a man fell overboard from a boat off the North Ness.

Harbour tug Kebister was involved in an operation this morning, draining the water from the vessel and transferring her to a Lerwick Port Authority yard.

Police Scotland have been informed.

LPA chief executive Sandra Laurenson said: “The boat had been filled with water that had been coming in over the breakwater.

“That is the boat that had been involved in the incident on Sunday.

“The lifeboat tied it up in the Small Boat Harbour, but because of the weather, the boat has filled with water. So we’ve got it out of the water and put it in the yard, and contacted the police.”