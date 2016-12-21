Hotchpotch of feebleness (Ian Scott)
As much as I enjoy every Friday catching up with the weekly goings-on within the Wir Shetland family, I think someone should tell them that the good ship “SS Non-Politics” set sail many years ago.
Indeed we are enjoying the fruits of its very voyage as we breathe. Our SIC councillors have long since trumpeted its non-political complexion, but in reality, this non-political complexion results in a hotchpotch of Tories, Liberals and other feeble minds, believing that, by denying their own political beliefs, they present a middle of the road, steady as you go approach. What guff!
It is quite incredible to think that, when facing the greatest assault on our living standards in over 60 years, all Wir Shetland can offer the voters is: “We are not political”. It is akin to being a pacifist in the face of Nazi aggression.
Confronted with this odious Westminster government’s vicious cuts – not savings – in our health service, our welfare provision, our youth services et al, what are we offered by Wir Shetland – more of the same. Something to look forward to I am sure.
The very name Wir Shetland betrays the insular and parochial nature of the group, but perhaps a coalition with the Shetland Movement might well give them that much-needed credibility. Perhaps the Udalers might lend a hand too.
And to those people who bleat on about there being no money, I would ask them to consider this: billions of pounds for Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament – I don’t suppose anyone knows how much our own Lerwick Town Hall is going to cost – where did these billions suddenly appear from?
There are £300 million, yes £300 million, in our reserve fund and yet our services are being severely compromised. Our services have to be saved.
And in conclusion then … our SIC councillors non-political …Wir Shetland non-political … aye right!
Ian Scott
This whole obsession about this “non political” thing is nonsense. We are a political campaign group. We have consistently had to repeat the FACT that we are not a political party but that is far from the same thing. Maybe Mr Scott should figure out the difference between the two before attacking us.
He bizarrely states; “Confronted with this odious Westminster government’s vicious cuts – not savings – in our health service, our welfare provision, our youth services et al, what are we offered by Wir Shetland – more of the same. Something to look forward to I am sure.”
When in our short history have Wir Shetland EVER offered cuts to anything? We have been consistently opposing cuts from the very beginning! Our last letter questioned why Shetland should have to sustain any cuts.
The only “guff” and “hotch-potch of feebleness” here is this letter!
Just out of vague interest, Ian Scott, what and who do you support and stand for? I notice your dislike of “odious Westminster government” and your comment ” our SIC councilors non-political …Wir Shetland non-political” after such incisive criticism from yourself, what if anything do you believe in and represent, apart from yourself?
A great deal said about what is preceived to ail us, but proposed solutions seem to have been witheld for at least the moment, pending a Part II perhaps?
Knocking what is, without offering viable alternative(s) tends to be generally dismissed as “Moaning Minnie’ness”, rather than helpfulness in moving forward.
Falling for Godwin’s Law right from the start tends not to assist in positive debate either.
your apart of a party face it. if you continue to pretend that your just a movement with a broad spectrum of party support. but in reality your ex leader nailed your group to the lib dems.
Paul, “sour grapes”.
We were not in a position to register in time for the election and it was important that a competent MSP should not be replaced by a compliant party hack, representing a party that has done such damage to Shetland – the SNP.
Whether to stand or back another candidate is Wir Shetland’s prerogative, not yours. Too bad you didn’t like it but pleasing the SNP was not one of our priorities.
Ian and Duncan your the ones that needs to answer that after all your the ones standing. whatever Mr Scotts political beliefs are is unimportant. What our council member really believe in is very much relevant. if our community leaders are to ashamed of their political beliefs to stand for them do we really want them to stand to represent us. If your a Tory, Lib, Lab or an evil nasty Snp stand for them. for the wir Shetlanders well after your last support for the lib dems you best just stand as lib dems. If a group acts like a party, lets its members stand for election and have leadership and policies then my dear mr tinkler and simpson YOUR A PARTY.
You are woefully ignorant about the make up of Wir Shetland Paul. I answered this nonsense letter in my above comment even though I probably shouldn’t waste my time on such drivel.
I am far from ashamed of my political beliefs, I have repeatedly made them clear through various mediums. Wir Shetland is not “letting” me stand for election, it is entirely my decision. By your definition of what constitutes a party then there are probably hundreds of parties in Shetland alone. Anyone who is a member of any kind of organised group which has leadership and policies are members of a political party, who knew?
What I believe in will be outlined in my manifesto. I am not a supporter of any political party so that will not feature in said manifesto. My well known involvement in Wir Shetland will be discussed but the main focus of the document will be about what I believe in for the North Isles and Shetland.
Paul Barlow, what are you on about. I have never been a member of a political party in my life. My vote has always been for the candidate whom I share most views and the usual elimination of the most obnoxious candidates. I am a Member of Wir Shetland as I believe in the core belief of “Autonomy” for Shetland. I am also a member of the RSPB and RSPCA, I fully support their core beliefs also. As an Independent candidate in the forthcoming election should I stand for, RSPCA, RSPB, RNLI and Wir Shetland party? Now would you please tell me, in your considered opinion, a definition of a political group and a political party, with the important differences between the two. I am actually at a loss to know the difference and the point you are attempting to make and are so concerned and aggrieved about..
My Dear Paul Barlow, I will stand as an independent, as I previously stated. By a definition entirely of your own, my paties are, SRSPB, PDSA, RSPCA, Dental Shetland, NHS retired, GDC, BDPA and Wir Shetland. Also Shetland Jazzercise and several more, in fact too many to mention.
Wir Shetland are a political group and supported Tavish Scott, and now are standing candidates but as non-Wir Shetland candidates
They are asking a lot of questions but have not yet got the hang of local politics where it is their job to answer them
They were the brainchild of someone from Arrochar called John Tulloch who then resigned, who detests the SNP and independence for Scotland but embrace it for Shetland
Try asking them a simple question and you get one asked in reply, let me show you what I mean
Dear Wir Shetland, you have told Shetland what it’s huge GDP is, many times, so what is your detailed costings for buying in National Health Services for your independent Shetland?