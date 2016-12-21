Hotchpotch of feebleness (Ian Scott)

As much as I enjoy every Friday catching up with the weekly goings-on within the Wir Shetland family, I think someone should tell them that the good ship “SS Non-Politics” set sail many years ago.

Indeed we are enjoying the fruits of its very voyage as we breathe. Our SIC councillors have long since trumpeted its non-political complexion, but in reality, this non-political complexion results in a hotchpotch of Tories, Liberals and other feeble minds, believing that, by denying their own political beliefs, they present a middle of the road, steady as you go approach. What guff!

It is quite incredible to think that, when facing the greatest assault on our living standards in over 60 years, all Wir Shetland can offer the voters is: “We are not political”. It is akin to being a pacifist in the face of Nazi aggression.

Confronted with this odious Westminster government’s vicious cuts – not savings – in our health service, our welfare provision, our youth services et al, what are we offered by Wir Shetland – more of the same. Something to look forward to I am sure.

The very name Wir Shetland betrays the insular and parochial nature of the group, but perhaps a coalition with the Shetland Movement might well give them that much-needed credibility. Perhaps the Udalers might lend a hand too.

And to those people who bleat on about there being no money, I would ask them to consider this: billions of pounds for Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament – I don’t suppose anyone knows how much our own Lerwick Town Hall is going to cost – where did these billions suddenly appear from?

There are £300 million, yes £300 million, in our reserve fund and yet our services are being severely compromised. Our services have to be saved.

And in conclusion then … our SIC councillors non-political …Wir Shetland non-political … aye right!

Ian Scott

Braehead Cottage,

Braehead Lane,

Scalloway.