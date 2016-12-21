22nd December 2016
New Anderson High School in Lerwick is wind and watertight

The new Anderson High School project has reached a significant milestone, having been declared wind and watertight.

Council members have been told the news by chief executive of the SIC, Mark Boden, who informed them of the “key stage” in the construction of the new school and hall of residence.

He said good progress had been made on the site this summer, meaning much of the external work on the two buildings was now complete.

The focus for building work will now shift to the completion of the internal works, including drylining and service connections, such as electrical and computer cabling. Fitting out of the teaching, administration and social spaces in the school will also be a priority over the coming months.

Mr Boden said: “We’re really pleased with progress on the new Anderson High School and halls of residence. It is barely a year since the ground floor was laid and the buildings started to rise upwards.

“Morrison Construction and all the staff involved are to be congratulated on reaching this significant milestone, which keeps us on track for the new school to open in October 2017.

“The next few months will see us move into a new phase of completing the internal works and fittings, then looking ahead to the move of staff and pupils from the current school. After many years in the planning, it will be an exciting few months ahead.”

• Photo courtesy of SIC.

