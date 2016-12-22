22nd December 2016
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

NorthLink cancels both its sailings to and from Shetland tomorrow

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

NorthLink has cancelled both its sailings between Shetland and Aberdeen tomorrow due to continued bad forecasts and the imminent arrival of “Storm Barbara”.

The final service before Christmas would have seen the Hrossey leave Lerwick for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at 5.30pm while the Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Aberdeen for the direct trip to Lerwick at 7pm.

NorthLink said customers should review their current booking arrangements in-line with the information provided. Any passenger booked for travel should consider alternative travel arrangements.

Today’s service has also been affected by the weather. The Hjaltland will now leave Lerwick at 4pm, three hours ahead of schedule, but the Hrossey is still expected to depart Aberdeen for Orkney and Shetland at 5pm.

Meanwhile the cargo ship Helliar would leave Aberdeen at 3pm today, NorthLink added, with an arrival time in Lerwick tomorrow at 9am.

Tags:
Aberdeen
Lerwick
NorthLink

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Aberdeen, Lerwick and NorthLink

Police look for witnesses after reported incident in town
Police look for witnesses after reported incident in town
22/12/2016
Bad weather forecast will force Hjaltland to leave early
Bad weather forecast will force Hjaltland to leave early
19/12/2016
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
12/12/2016
Challenges ahead but Staney Hill project progresses
Challenges ahead but Staney Hill project progresses
06/12/2016
North Road theft
North Road theft
21/11/2016
(Preview) Over 100 exhibitors to descend on Clickimin for the Craft Fair
(Preview) Over 100 exhibitors to descend on Clickimin for the Craft Fair
18/11/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2016 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top