NorthLink cancels both its sailings to and from Shetland tomorrow

NorthLink has cancelled both its sailings between Shetland and Aberdeen tomorrow due to continued bad forecasts and the imminent arrival of “Storm Barbara”.

The final service before Christmas would have seen the Hrossey leave Lerwick for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at 5.30pm while the Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Aberdeen for the direct trip to Lerwick at 7pm.

NorthLink said customers should review their current booking arrangements in-line with the information provided. Any passenger booked for travel should consider alternative travel arrangements.

Today’s service has also been affected by the weather. The Hjaltland will now leave Lerwick at 4pm, three hours ahead of schedule, but the Hrossey is still expected to depart Aberdeen for Orkney and Shetland at 5pm.

Meanwhile the cargo ship Helliar would leave Aberdeen at 3pm today, NorthLink added, with an arrival time in Lerwick tomorrow at 9am.