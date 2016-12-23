Fiddler’s Bid Hogmanay special at Mareel

WATCH: There will be a full-on night of musical entertainment at a Mareel Hogmanay special headlined by Fiddler’s bid – playing their fiurst gig in their native isles for more than three years.

The highly talented group will be part of the variety line-up performing in number of musical genres with Fiddler’s Bid leading with a 1920s dance theme.

The main concert starts at 7.30pm in the Mareel auditorium running to 10pm, with the tablesd set out cabaret style. From 9pm the café bar will be open for music and from 11pm the doors between the two will open up and Fiddler’s Bid will be on stage from 11.15pm right up till the bells are taken in.

After that people will be free to choose what kind of dynamic they want they will either continue with the 1920s theme in the café bar or they can enjoy the Alan Nicolson Dance Band in the auditorium.



According to Maurice Henderson, all the musicians that has been on through the night will be partaking in the extended spree and will be “up there keeping her going”.

Henderson added: “It is Hogmanay so it will be relaxed vibe, folk will be there for the crack, with their families and friends and just a good social occasion. There will be a good variety of music from the jazz band style, some Shetland songs and bit of country with Alec Cooper and his boys Ross and Ryan.

Chris Stout hints that there “will be some surprises”, perhaps one of them being the Coupers, all three of whom are thought never to have played together, “even in the sitting room”, he jokes.

Stout added: “The line-up for the night is very special. We had Norman Goudie and friends, which is great – he is going to be opening up and then Bryan Gear and Violet Tulloch – it is brilliant to get them alang. Alec Couper and the two boys will be together – that’s a first. Vair should be a lot of fun, they are a good laugh and brilliant musicians as well. They are red hot at the moment doing their recordings.”

It is 25 years since Fiddler’s Bid, consisting of Andrew Gifford, Maurice Henderson, Kevin Henderson and Chris Stout got together, with Catriona McKay joining the band 20 years ago, therefore 20s theme.

Henderson added: “It is shaping up to be a really good night we are really excited about the whole thing. With all that line up there is the potential for all sorts. The music through in the cafe bar will be doing different things, it is a more intimate venue with a different set up.

“It will be a good mix o’ gair and plenty o entertainment.”

There are still a few tickets available for the café bar and a few extra have been laid on for the balcony in the auditorium.

See Friday’s (30th December) edition of The Shetland Times for more information on Hogmany with Fiddler’s Bid.