23rd December 2016
Pelagia ups stake, trust row deepens, and a lifeboat crew baby boom

Pelagia ups stake, trust row deepens, and a lifeboat crew baby boom
• Norwegian company Pelagia A/S is set to increase its stake in Shetland Catch

• A member of Shetland Charitable Trust says trustees are losing control over Shetland’s oil millions

• Four of the Lerwick lifeboat crew have celebrated becoming new dads

• Two young farmers from Bigton are relishing the challenge of running Scotland’s sixth monitor farm

• Plans to develop a community windfarm in Yell are progressing well

• Festive getaways disrupted as forecast storm causes flights schedule to be ripped up

• Read our Music Matters recap on 2016

• Netball players demolish mainland opposition in Scottish Youth Cup ties

