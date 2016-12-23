Pelagia ups stake, trust row deepens, and a lifeboat crew baby boom
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in Headlines, News
• Norwegian company Pelagia A/S is set to increase its stake in Shetland Catch
• A member of Shetland Charitable Trust says trustees are losing control over Shetland’s oil millions
• Four of the Lerwick lifeboat crew have celebrated becoming new dads
• Two young farmers from Bigton are relishing the challenge of running Scotland’s sixth monitor farm
• Plans to develop a community windfarm in Yell are progressing well
• Festive getaways disrupted as forecast storm causes flights schedule to be ripped up
• Read our Music Matters recap on 2016
• Netball players demolish mainland opposition in Scottish Youth Cup ties