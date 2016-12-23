23rd December 2016
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Shetland to be a childcare pilot area

0 comments, , by , in News, Public Affairs

Shetland is one of 11 areas in Scotland set to trial different models of childcare.

The isles are due to take part in the second phase of a pilot scheme from the summer onwards.

It follows moves by the Scottish government to almost double free early learning and childcare entitlement.

This year the Scottish government set into motion plans to increase free early learning hours for all three and four-year-olds from 600 to 1,140.

Provisions will also have to be made for a number of two-year-olds who are covered by the legislation.

The level of free hours has only stood at 600 for two years. It was in 2014 when the hours were brought up to that level from 475.

Council education staff this year sought clarity over the plans, as they try to implement the proposals before 2020.

Officials and elected members are concerned about how the changes will be put into place, particularly in rural areas.

Today’s news comes after MSP Tavish Scott raised questions over a review of schools which proposes giving more power to individual schools – proposals which have sparked calls for island proofing measures to be introduced amid concerns head teachers are facing mounting bureaucracy.

Tags:
Childcare
education
Shetland Islands Council

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Childcare, education and Shetland Islands Council

Sagging floors, cheaper ferry fares and Stars in their Eyes in this week’s Shetland Times
Sagging floors, cheaper ferry fares and Stars in their Eyes in this week’s Shetland Times
16/12/2016
Holyrood’s ‘top-down, centralising approach’ to education comes under fire
Holyrood’s ‘top-down, centralising approach’ to education comes under fire
05/12/2016
Children given prizes after names chosen for new SIC gritters
Children given prizes after names chosen for new SIC gritters
02/12/2016
‘Unsafe’ pier closed prompting fury from isles shell fishermen
‘Unsafe’ pier closed prompting fury from isles shell fishermen
02/12/2016
School chiefs fear regional boards will heap on the pressure
School chiefs fear regional boards will heap on the pressure
02/12/2016
Changed (school) days indeed!
Changed (school) days indeed!
19/11/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2016 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top