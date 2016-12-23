24th December 2016
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Woman hit by car at Co-op car park in Lerwick

0 comments, , by , in News

The police are investigating an incident around 2pm on Thursday where an elderly woman was hit by a car at the Co-op car park in Lerwick.

The woman, in her 70s, was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment to a leg injury. The car was a blue Vauxhall Astra and the police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If anybody can help they are asked to call 101 and ask for the Lerwick station.

Tags:
Co-op
Gilbert Bain Hospital
Lerwick
Police

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Co-op, Gilbert Bain Hospital, Lerwick and Police

NorthLink cancels both its sailings to and from Shetland tomorrow
NorthLink cancels both its sailings to and from Shetland tomorrow
22/12/2016
Police look for witnesses after reported incident in town
Police look for witnesses after reported incident in town
22/12/2016
Painkiller tablets stolen
Painkiller tablets stolen
12/12/2016
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
12/12/2016
Police discover cannabis worth £6,000 in house raid
Police discover cannabis worth £6,000 in house raid
06/12/2016
Challenges ahead but Staney Hill project progresses
Challenges ahead but Staney Hill project progresses
06/12/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2016 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top