Woman hit by car at Co-op car park in Lerwick

The police are investigating an incident around 2pm on Thursday where an elderly woman was hit by a car at the Co-op car park in Lerwick.

The woman, in her 70s, was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment to a leg injury. The car was a blue Vauxhall Astra and the police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If anybody can help they are asked to call 101 and ask for the Lerwick station.