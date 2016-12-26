First Northern Isles ferries after Christmas both delayed

Both of NorthLink’s Boxing Day sailings to and from Shetland will be delayed by a few hours, the ferry company announced today.

Tonight’s northbound trip by the Hjaltland, scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 7pm, will be held back until 9pm, with an estimated arrival in Lerwick at 11am on Tuesday. The check-in times are between 5pm and 6.30pm.

The southbound sailing by the Hrossey, meanwhile, will now leave Lerwick at midnight, five hours later than the scheduled 7pm. She is estimated to arrive in Aberdeen at 2pm on Tuesday. Passenger and car check-in will also be between 5pm and 6.30pm, however.

Tuesday’s service is expected to be back to normal, with both the Hrossey and the Hjaltland leaving Aberdeen and Lerwick respectively at 7pm.