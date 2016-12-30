Times shortlisted in two media awards categories

The Shetland Times has been shortlisted in two categories for this year’s Highlands and Islands Media Awards.

The newspaper has been nominated in the Newspaper of the Year category while its online version is shortlisted in the Best Use of Digital Media section.

Editor Adam Civico said: “We operate in a competitive patch, with a strong online rival – a challenge which The Shetland Times has risen to, giving our readers the online content they expect and demand.

“The organisation operates a cross-media strategy with the print edition working in tandem with online pages to maximise our exposure and audience reach and provide customers with a strong and growing base of readers and followers.”

“In a changing landscape, we have adapted to make the most of our resources. While we have more plans for developing our online services we are proud of what has been achieved this year.”

In the Newspaper of the Year section The Shetland Times is up against The Orcadian and The Strathspey and Badenoch Herald, while in the digital category the other nominees are Hebrides writer Katie Laing and Calum MacLean from the BBC.

Meanwhile BBC Radio Shetland reporter Daniel Lawson, who did work experience some years ago with The Shetland Times, has been shortlisted in the Young Journalist of the Year (Alex Main Trophy) category.

The winners will be announced at the Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards at the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness on Friday 3rd February.