30th December 2016
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers

0 comments, , by , in News

In The Shetland Times this week:

• We round up the news from successive storms which battered the isles over Christmas.

• A poorly seal pup is on the mend after receiving help from the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary

• MP becomes embroiled in an online spat.

• We review the big stories of the year and have our annual Christmas quiz for readers to test their knowledge.

… and a free calendar for all of our readers!

Tags:
Alistair Carmichael
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary
Review of the Year
Storm Barbara
Storm Conor

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Alistair Carmichael, Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, Review of the Year, Storm Barbara and Storm Conor

Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
28/12/2016
MP calls for rethink on Faroese fishing deal after ‘enormous scepticism’
MP calls for rethink on Faroese fishing deal after ‘enormous scepticism’
03/12/2016
UK government is ‘betraying island communities’ says SNP MSP
UK government is ‘betraying island communities’ says SNP MSP
12/11/2016
Forum hears concerns over broadband coverage
Forum hears concerns over broadband coverage
20/08/2016
Scottish government criticised over broadband statement
Scottish government criticised over broadband statement
16/08/2016
Mega-shambles at ‘Wasteminster’
Mega-shambles at ‘Wasteminster’
14/07/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2016 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top