Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers

In The Shetland Times this week:

• We round up the news from successive storms which battered the isles over Christmas.

• A poorly seal pup is on the mend after receiving help from the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary

• MP becomes embroiled in an online spat.

• We review the big stories of the year and have our annual Christmas quiz for readers to test their knowledge.

… and a free calendar for all of our readers!