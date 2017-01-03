3rd January 2017
Ferries disrupted

Both NorthLink Ferries’ sailings today will be disrupted because of forecast strong winds.

The Hjaltland is due to depart Aberdeen sailing at 7pm, but her arrival in Lerwick Harbour “may be delayed until 10.30am”.

Hrossey is due to sail south but her departure time has been brought forward to 5.30pm and she is expected to arrive in Aberdeen at 7am.

The shipping forecast predicts severe northwesterly gales, storm force at times in the Viking and Fair Isle areas with seas potentially very high.

 
