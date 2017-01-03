Mirrie dancers go worldwide

A spectacular Hogmanay display of Northern Lights was seen around the world thanks to Promote Shetland’s cameras.

The network of webcams was streaming live on the internet on Saturday night as the regular show by Tom Morton was broadcast live from Market Street in Lerwick. The stunning images of the mirrie dancers were shown on Facebook as well as Promote Shetland’s 60 North website.

The time-lapse video below shows some of the footage.

Aurora New Years Eve 2016 from Far andAway on Vimeo.

And listeners and viewers were logged in some far-flung locations – including Abu Dhabi, Indiana in the USA and across Europe. Most of the Northern Lights footage was from the “cliff cams” at Sumburgh Head.

Former BBC DJ Morton said: “It was great, and a real privilege to take Shetland to the world for two hours, live on Hogmanay.

“The show has built up a real following since going on air at midsummer. We were very lucky to be on air when the aurora became so strikingly visible.”

In addition, the radio show, which has a “Museum of Lost Audio” feature, broadcast rare music on cassette from the likes of classic Yell band Scrape the Barrel, and on vinyl from Aly Bain, Trevor Hunter, Tom Anderson, Davie Tulloch and Violet Tulloch on vinyl. Contemporary Whalsay combo The Bashies also featured.

Andy Steven of Promote Shetland said: “Our webcams show fantastic scenery and wildlife in the summer, and the winter we can, if we’re lucky, relay the aurora to the world, coupled with great music from Shetland and beyond.”

A team comprising engineer Iain Waddel and vision mixer Bo Anderson, plus volunteers, put out the show live every week.