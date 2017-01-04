4th January 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

LISTEN: Scottish government to guide Estonia on fisheries negotiations

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea

The Scottish government will provide support to Estonia when the eastern European state hosts this year’s EU fisheries negotiations.

It will be the first time Estonia has hosted the talks after it takes the presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2017.

That means it will be responsible for defining the council’s positions while taking into account the interests of all member states and remaining neutral.

A Scottish government official will be in place to provide expertise to the Estonian presidency including support around planning the December Fisheries Council – the culmination of all the end of year negotiations on the industry’s fish quotas for the year ahead.

The presidency of the council rotates among the EU member states every six months. Estonia’s Presidency was moved forward after the UK dropped out of the presidency cycle following the EU referendum vote.

Scottish rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “I’m delighted that the Scottish government can use some of its expertise from years of fisheries negotiations to help Estonia host the 2017 December fisheries Council.

“While we may have less than 10 per cent of the UK population Scotland landed 78 per cent of the total UK catch of key stocks in 2015 and we are undoubtedly a key player in Europe’s fishing industry. This is an opportunity to impart some of our knowledge and experience on the breadth and depth of fisheries concerns.

“I look forward to working with Estonia later in the year and building on the strong successes at the 2016 negotiations, which secured increases for the majority of our key species and additional fishing opportunities worth around £47 million.”

The Scottish government is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate to provide expertise to Estonia.

Tags:
EU
Fergus Ewing
Fisheries Negotiations
quotas

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about EU, Fergus Ewing, Fisheries Negotiations and quotas

Quota changes broadly good news for whitefish boats
Quota changes broadly good news for whitefish boats
14/12/2016
EU committee chairman says Brexit is ‘great mistake’
EU committee chairman says Brexit is ‘great mistake’
09/09/2016
Scottish government criticised over broadband statement
Scottish government criticised over broadband statement
16/08/2016
The ‘disaster’ that wasn’t (Gordon J Stewart)
The ‘disaster’ that wasn’t (Gordon J Stewart)
26/07/2016
Project fear continues (Stuart Hill)
Project fear continues (Stuart Hill)
11/07/2016
Carmichael: ‘Keep an international view on the world, post-Brexit’
Carmichael: ‘Keep an international view on the world, post-Brexit’
08/07/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top