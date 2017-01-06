Mussel firm boosts capacity

Brae-based Blueshell Mussels has an extra 1,500 tonnes of growing capacity after taking over several sites including a number on the West Side.

The family-owned business has taken ownership of SI Seafarms meaning additional 15 sea leases.

Managing director of Blueshell Michael Laurenson said: “We have, since 2010, been carrying out the practical operations for SI Seafarms, Shetland on behalf of its UK shareholders. We have now fulfilled our long term aspirations to purchase this successful business and ensure the long term security of our workforce.”

SI Seafarms sites are located mainly off the west side of Shetland, including Walls, Aith, Clift Sound, Weisdale and Tresta. There are two additional sites to the east.

Mr Laurenson said: “We are pleased to be bucking the trend of recent years, where ownership of many Shetland aquaculture sites has left the islands. By operating the business in tandem with Blueshell, we look forward to achieving significant efficiencies and benefits in the future.”

David Fell, executive chairman of SI Seafarms said that he was very pleased with the sale of SI Seafarms to Blueshell Mussels.

He said: “The sale of the business to Blueshell is in the best interests of SI Seafarms and its shareholders. Under Blueshell’s control, SI Seafarms will continue to thrive, support jobs in Shetland, and supply an increased quantity of quality mussels to its customers.”

Although it will be business as usual for both companies, Michael Laurenson will now become managing director of SI Seafarms, which will have its business address relocated to Sparl in Brae.