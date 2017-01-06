6th January 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Seal pup’s big adventure gives motorist a gluff

Seal pup’s big adventure gives motorist a gluff
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

An adventurous seal caused quite a fright when it was spotted on a road in Bressay, miles from the water.

Gemma Tulloch, 28, said she had to look twice when saw the hefty pup by the roadside at about 11am.

She jumped out of the car to take a quick photo of the animal which was close their home before contacting her dad who helped rescue the seal with a tonne bag.

“It was a complete shock. I had to take a double look, it was quite unexpected,” she said.

“He seemed to be following the verge of the road…he didn’t know where he was going.

“I was in the car and I was just going in over the island and he was just opposite our house. I hadn’t got very far and I stopped and I thought I would have to do something about him becasue he clearly wasn’t meant to be there.”

After being taken over to Lerwick the seal was transported up to Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary.

Jan Bevington who runs the sanctuary with husband Pete, said the seal had belly-flopped along the road for about two miles.

“It’s a female and a decent size,” she said.

“I can’t see anything totally wrong with her but it’s just collapsed in its pen and it’s snoring near enough.

“It’s so tired I assume it’s the two-mile flop that’s done it.”

Mrs Bevington said seal pups that have malted can go on land looking for food if they are hungry.

She beleives the seal is about four to six weeks old and weighs about 30 kilos.

And other than being dehydrated the initial signs were that seal was in good health.

“If she’s ok we’ll feed her up for a week and let her go,” she said.

 

 

 

Tags:
Bressay
Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary
seal

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Bressay, Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary and seal

Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers
Poorly seal pup, storm round-up and a free calendar for all readers
30/12/2016
Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
Victoria the baby seal is well on the way to recovery
28/12/2016
Lerwick Thistle win County Shield in victory over Celtic
Lerwick Thistle win County Shield in victory over Celtic
25/09/2016
Latest orca drama captured in Quendale Bay
Latest orca drama captured in Quendale Bay
20/07/2016
South Mainland wildlife rescue centre to close
South Mainland wildlife rescue centre to close
07/03/2016
Glorious sun blesses Bressay Jarl’s Squad
Glorious sun blesses Bressay Jarl’s Squad
26/02/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top