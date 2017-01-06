6th January 2017
New Year’s Honours, humpback whales and the tale of Andrew Halcrow’s first round the world attempt

in News

In The Shetland Times this week…

• An RAF warrant officer raised in Lerwick has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours.

• An SNP MP proposes a compromise deal aimed at ending controversial row over changes to Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

• A wildlife photographer describes the moment he swam with humpback whales between Yell and Fetlar.

• Adventurer Andrew Halcrow reflects on the time, ten years ago, when he was faced with death during his first around the world sailing effort.

… and much more.

