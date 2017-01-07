Cunningsburgh clown appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports a person dressed as a clown jumped out of a vehicle and began chasing people this afternoon.

Officers said the incident happened at about 12.15pm at the Blett junction in Cunningsburgh.

Police said a black pick-up style vehicle with an open back was travelling southbound when a person was said to have jumped out of the open back wearing a clown mask and chase members of the public.

PC Emma Innes said the mask was described as having orange afro-style hair and big red lips. The person was also said to have been wearing a clown outfit.

Police said they want to identify the driver and the person in the clown outfit.

Anyone with more information should call 101, call Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or go to Lerwick Police Station.