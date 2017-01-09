More disruption forecast as travel firms brace for wintry weather

A further bout of stormy weather has been forecast for coming days leading NorthLink and Loganair to again warn passengers that services could be disrupted.

Loganair have advised customer that flights from Wednesday to Friday could be delayed because of potential storm-force winds, low temperatures and snow.

The airline will again allow customers booked on flights on those days to re-book on an alternative flight – as they did at Christmas.

Loganair advise anyone wishing to change their flight to check seat availability online before calling the airline on 0344 800 2855 with a booking reference.

The airline’s disruption policy only covers travel on Flybe services operated by Loganair, and it is unable to make any changes to onward travel arrangements customers may have in place.

In a statement the airline said: “If passengers choose to remain with original travel plans, please rest assured that Loganair will do everything that it safely can to fly customers to their intended destination as close to the scheduled time as possible.”

They added that they have “standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover any disrupted services as soon as reasonably possible once weather conditions permit.”

Meanwhile, tonight’s southbound sailing for the NorthLink’s Hrossey is scheduled to depart as normal, though its arrival in Aberdeen could be delayed by up to two hours.

There are no delays currently predicted for Tuesday’s northbound sailing, though Wednesday’s sailing to Aberdeen “is likely to be subject to significant delays.”

NorthLink estimate that the Hrossey will leave Lerwick at 10pm, arriving in Aberdeen at 10pm. The ferry will call at Kirkwall at 6am.

NorthLink’s Hjaltland ferry is currently in dry dock and will be out of service until the 23rd January.