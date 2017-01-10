Bail for man who denies string of offences

A man has been granted bail after denying assaulting police and issuing threats among a string of alleged offences at Hoofields, Lerwick, last night.

Craig Nelson, 37, of Hoofields, was granted bail to his partner’s address in Whiteness after a special condition of not entering Hoofields was imposed by honorary sheriff Malcolm Bell at Lerwick Sheriff Court this afternoon.

Nelson pleaded not guilty to eight charges including one of breach of the peace by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing, threatening to assault people and slit their throats and kill others, repeatedly knocking on windows and doors of a neighbouring house, demanding the occupants come out, brandishing a knife and pretending to damage a car tyre.

Other charges included possessing a knife without reasonable excuse and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by threatening to kill police officers.

He also denied assaulting three police officers by repeatedly kicking one on the leg, repeatedly trying to head butt another and trying to bite a third on the hand.

He also denied behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at Lerwick police station and threatening to kill police officers and maliciously smearing faeces on a police cell camera and urinating over the cell door.

Acting procurator fiscal Keith Adam opposed bail saying that Nelson had committed four similar offences of disorder and one of breach of a court order.

Tommy Allan, defending, said that Nelson’s trouble with drinking arose on the anniversary of his mother’s death and that he was in dispute with his neighbours at Hoofields who had caused him distress through their noise and partying.

Nelson’s partner had suffered multiple illnesses and had only been allowed out of hospital on condition that he was around to look after her. She had been with him at the time of the alleged offences.

“There are good reasons why he should be at liberty to alleviate the suffering of someone else,” said Mr Allan.

Sheriff Bell said that he would grant bail as Nelson had another address to go to, but warned him the decision had been made by a narrow margin because of his previous offences and failure to attend court.

He also warned him not to enter Hoofields or he would find himself back in court.

A trial date was set for 13th April with an intermediate hearing on 28th March.