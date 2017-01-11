More ferry disruption

A number of NorthLink ferry services have been disrupted owing to poor weather forecast for tonight and Thursday.

The passenger ferry Hrossey, that was due to depart from Lerwick to Aberdeen via Kirkwall at 5.30pm sailed at mid-day. She was estimated to reach Hatston Pier at 7pm and sail for Aberdeen at 9pm.

Meanwhile, the north and southbound sailings of the freight ships Helliar and Hildasay scheduled for 6pm were both cancelled.

All Pentland Firth sailings were cancelled.

Hrossey’s scheduled sailing from Aberdeen for Lerwick tomorrow was to be kept under review as were all tomorrow’s freight and Pentland Firth sailings.