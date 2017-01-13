13th January 2017
Late departure for Hrossey tonight

There is continued disruption to ferry services tonight due to the bad weather.

The Hrossey was due to leave Lerwick tonight sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at half past five.

But because of her late arrival into Lerwick today – the vessel is not expected to arrive at Holmsgarth until 2.30pm – the vessel is now not scheduled to depart from Lerwick until 10pm.

Passenger and car check-in will be from 6pm to 7pm.

The hold-up means the Hrossey is now expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 6am tomorrow. Passengers heading to the mainland are not expected to reach Aberdeen before 2pm.

Tags:
Delayed Sailings
Hrossey
NorthLink

