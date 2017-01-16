16th January 2017
Antarctic set to expand

The Whalsay pelagic fishing boat Antarctic II is due to have extensive work done at a Norwegian shipyard which will add about eight metres to the overall length.

The boat will also have a covered shelter deck and heightened forward boat deck, along with increased cargo capacity.

The cooling system will be upgraded, as will the fish discharge system and water separator, while addition winches will be fitted for more efficient fishing.

The prefabrication of steelwork started in October and the Antarctic II will head to the Vard Langsten shipyard in Tomrefjord next month. The work is expected to be completed before the summer.

The boat was originally designed by Skipsteknisk at Ålesund in Norway and the conversion design work is being done by same company.

