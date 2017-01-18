Spouting the gloom (Ian Tinkler)

I note the barrage of gloom and doom being poured upon us by some of our “political elitists” in Shetland Islands Council.

Gary Robinson and Jonathan Wills lament the imminent downfall of the Shetland seafood industry due to Brexit and the stance of the UK government.

Specifically “the Prime Minister said she would not seek to retain membership of the single market”. I would like to point that, not unusually, our political leader Mr Robinson follows Nicola Sturgeon’s line.

The worst possible scenario here would be a total hard break with the EU and no agreement whatsoever. That would result in World Trade Organisation tariffs being imposed on Shetland seafood exports to Europe.

The World Trade Organisation tariffs on seafood average 14 per cent, a figure more than covered by the devaluation of the pound since the EU referendum. Our position to export to Europe would, in fact, be far stronger than pre-EU referendum.

The greatest threat to Shetland welfare actually comes from the £8.5 million grant cut from the Scottish government and Sturgeon’s endless fanatical pursuit for Scottish independence, even with a Scottish deficit of some £14 billion. No comment on this from Wills or Robinson.

Just think, if Wir Shetland is successful and we gain autonomy, winning clearance from the Scottish and UK governments, then Shetland could negotiate its own trade deal with whoever we want and that could go way beyond Europe. A clear path to prosperity.

Ian Tinkler

Flawton,

Clousta.