18th January 2017
Winning back control (John Tulloch)

Readers' Views

Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech on Britain’s EU exit objectives raises concern for the Shetland (and UK) fishing industry.

She specifically mentioned “Spanish fishermen”, along with German exporters and French farmers, etc, as being among those who would suffer in the event of a punitive deal being imposed on Britain.

Mrs May said: “And I do not believe that the EU’s leaders will seriously tell German exporters, French farmers, Spanish fishermen, the young unemployed of the eurozone, and millions of others, that they want to make them poorer, just to punish Britain and make a political point.”

If Britain takes back all fishing rights, Spanish fishermen will suffer, automatically. However, Mrs May’s comment seems to suggest that they will only be worse off if the EU attempts to punish Britain for leaving, thus forcing UK retaliation on, among other things, fishing rights?

Shetland’s fishing industry can only ever be secure by winning irrevocable local control of the fishing grounds.

John Tulloch
Lyndon,
Arrochar.

