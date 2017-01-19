Fined for violent struggle with his partner

A man has been fined £400 after he admitted violently struggling with his partner.

Calum Jarmson, 39, of Whiteness appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday.

He admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on 3rd January at Herrislea Court, Gott, by refusing to allow his partner to leave a room, struggling violently with her and pursuing her into another room.

Jarmson also pleaded guilty to removing a phone from her hand as she attempted to call 999, repeatedly refusing to allow her to attend to her child who had awoken and repeatedly attempting to enter a bathroom she locked herself into by picking the lock and using bodily force.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said alcohol was a problem in Jarmson’s life and Jarmson had been drinking at the time of the incident.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client maintained the relationship was over and it had come to a head on that night.

Mr Allan said Jarmson had had too much to drink and wanted to settle and sort out the differences they had. Jarmson was looking for somewhere else to live, he said.

Sheriff Philip Mann said the incident was not just “a simple lovers’ tiff”.

“This was quite a serious offence”, said sheriff Mann and went on for some time.

“Although drink perhaps explains things it is by no means an excuse and I think you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.”