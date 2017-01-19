19th January 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Former Lerwick nurse suspended after admitting four charges

Former Lerwick nurse suspended after admitting four charges
, by , in News

A nurse who worked in Lerwick’s Gilbert Bain Hospital has been suspended for 12 months following charges of misconduct.

Giak Siau Abernethy admitted all four charges against her, which resulted in the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) suspending her for a year. Ms Abernethy did not attend the Edinburgh hearing in person.

The charges against Ms Abernethy include reports of conducting herself in an “inappropriate manner” towards two patients on 5th September 2014, authorising a “patient to self-medicate when it was not clinically justified” and destroying a “patient self-medication record”.

Ms Abernethy also admitted a charge of incorrectly setting a patient’s IV drip, “which resulted in 500 ml of IV fluids being administered over six hours, instead of the prescribed 12 hours.”

The NMC report shows that Ms Abernethy “was described by a colleague as being aggressive and inappropriate” and “that she came across as being very stressed and intimidating”.

NMC documents also show that in the case of advising a patient to self-medicate, Ms Abernethy “came across short fused” before telling the patient “that due to staffing levels not every patient could be given their tablets at the time they wished.”

Ms Abernethy then told the patient that they “had nothing to do but sit and watch the clock all day” and that “this was not a hotel”. This caused the patient to become extremely upset.

She then proceeded to tell the patient that she could take her Parkinson’s medication herself.

Ms Abernethy accepted that “her conduct amounted to a serious departure from the NMC’s Code”.

She was dismissed by NHS Shetland in December 2014 “on the grounds of gross misconduct”.

Tags:
Gilbert Bain Hospital
Nursing and Midwifery Council

More articles about Gilbert Bain Hospital and Nursing and Midwifery Council

Father delivers baby in Scalloway layby
Father delivers baby in Scalloway layby
06/01/2017
Woman hit by car at Co-op car park in Lerwick
Woman hit by car at Co-op car park in Lerwick
23/12/2016
NHS walk-in clinic cancelled
NHS walk-in clinic cancelled
06/10/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top