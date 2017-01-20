Man sentenced to jail after committing a catalogue offences

A drug supplier who drove dangerously and broke into a Lerwick pharmacist has been handed a lengthy prison term at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Martin Macdonald was handed sentences totalling 27 months when he admitted a catalogue of offences before Sheriff Philip Mann. He was also banned from driving for 52 months.

Macdonald, 43, of the town’s Robertson Lane, broke into Laing’s at the Market Cross in October last year to steal Lorazepam tablets.

On 13th April, while uninsured and without a licence, Macdonald drove dangerously and at excessive speed for the road conditions.

The court heard his driving forced other vehicles and pedestrians to take evasive action.

He drove onto the opposing side of the road, overtook stationary traffic by driving on a footpath, and went round a roundabout the wrong way.

In December 2015 he demanded entry to an address in Lerwick’s St Magnus Street, repeatedly punching and kicking a door while on bail.

And in November that year he supplied diamorphine from an address in Ladies Drive.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Macdonald forced entry to the chemist shop, causing damage to a window.

There was “very high quality” CCTV in the shop which showed Macdonald in the premises helping himself to the drugs referred to in the charge.

The fiscal said Macdonald’s driving incident took place shortly before 9am, during what was “clearly the busiest time of day”.

“He couldn’t be bothered waiting in a queue of traffic,” Mr MacKenzie said, adding: “It’s a bad, bad course of driving”.

“It’s only because of the alertness of other drivers and pedestrians that nobody was seriously hurt.”

The fiscal moved that money totalling £875, which was seized in light of the drugs charge, should be forfeited.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said there was no opposition to the money being forfeited.

Referring to the charge of drugs supply, Mr Allan said others who were “higher up the chain” had “taken advantage” of Macdonald.

He said Macdonald knew exactly what he was looking for when he entered the pharmacy.

He added Macdonald’s life had been “chaotic”. Admitting there were some concerns about Macdonald’s behaviour, he said his client had started taking anti-psychotic medication.

“Crucial to this is that he has decided to co-operate and accept that treatment and take that medication.”

Sheriff Mann said the charge of drugs supply meant a “significant custodial sentence” was appropriate for Macdonald.

“You may have been taken advantage of, but nonetheless you involved yourself in what I think could be regarded as a significant supply of drugs. You must know the misery drug taking causes, particularly in a small island community.”

He granted forfeiture of the money seized.