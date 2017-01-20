20th January 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Scottish government refuses to walk away from HIE plans

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

The Scottish government is not walking away from its controversial proposals to ditch the HIE board, despite receiving a bloody nose from opposition parties at Holyrood this week.

The SNP administration suffered a heavy parliamentary defeat over its plans to establish a new management body to oversee all of the country’s enterprise and skills agencies – plans which prompted widespread fears over centralisation.

But the vote is not binding and the Scottish government must now decide how best to respond to the opposition.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, when asked if she would accept the majority will of the parliament, said only that the government would “reflect” on what had happened.

Nationalist MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Maree Todd – who defended the Scottish government’s controversial proposals during a visit to the isles last year – insists the focus should now turn to what changes economy secretary Keith Brown proposes when the matter is brought back to parliament in a few weeks.

She said time would tell what a new structure for the agencies would look like, and highlighted a paper being produced by HIE chairman, Professor Lorne Crerar, which “distills down” exactly what made HIE a success.

“At the moment it’s not government policy to have a [HIE] board in future,” she said.

“We would say, ‘let’s wait and see what’s suggested at the next step’ before we absolutely, staunchly say, ‘let’s stick with what we’ve got’.”

It came after Isles MSP Tavish Scott raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions, calling for the HIE board to be retained in its current form.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Scott said: “Nicola Sturgeon should today have accepted parliament’s vote to keep the HIE board. She did not.

Tavish Scott. Photo: Dave Donaldson

“What is it about a parliamentary defeat that the SNP do not understand? MSPs from every party except the SNP have argued for the retention of the HIE board. That view won. So why will the First Minister not accept democracy? MSPs from all parties will keep up the pressure on this government to accept and honour the decision that parliament has reached.”

Ms Todd pointed to “scaremongering” in the opposition benches over the HIE plans, adding one Conservative member had wrongly said HIE itself was being “disbanded”.

“I don’t agree with the centralisation argument on this one particularly because what they’ve done is set up a new agency for the south of Scotland. It’s anything but centralisation. What the new structure is going to look like we really don’t know yet.

“Lorne Crerar is working at the moment to produce a paper that distills down exactly what it is that makes HIE so successful at doing what it does. The plan is to hang onto all of that and fit it into structures all around the country so it can increase productivity.

“The time we really need to focus is when Keith Brown comes back to parliament in a few weeks time. He is absolutely listening. He’s listening to all the concerns. We’ll see what he brings back.”

She said she was supportive of the work HIE had done, but argued Scotland needed to become more productive.

“There’s never been a time when it’s been more vital than now, with the new fiscal settlement. The country really needs to do well,” she added.

“It’s absolutely incumbent on the government to do all it can to increase productivity.”

She said the aim of the review was to reduce duplication of effort across the agencies.

“That doesn’t take away from the fact that HIE have done an absolutely outstanding job. I’m completely confident that will continue.”

Tags:
HIE
Lorne Crerar
Maree Todd
Scottish Government
Tavish Scott

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about HIE, Lorne Crerar, Maree Todd, Scottish Government and Tavish Scott

Isles politicians welcome Scottish government defeat over HIE proposals
Isles politicians welcome Scottish government defeat over HIE proposals
18/01/2017
Fishing industry must not be political pawn, says Scott
Fishing industry must not be political pawn, says Scott
18/01/2017
SNP plans for enterprise agency are dismissed as ‘deeply insulting’ to senior HIE management
SNP plans for enterprise agency are dismissed as ‘deeply insulting’ to senior HIE management
13/01/2017
Hotel jobs, centralisation and a year in Australia
Hotel jobs, centralisation and a year in Australia
13/01/2017
MSP Tavish Scott meets chief fire officer over fire control room blunders
MSP Tavish Scott meets chief fire officer over fire control room blunders
10/01/2017
Compromise deal put forward to ease HIE row
Compromise deal put forward to ease HIE row
04/01/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top