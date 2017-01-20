20th January 2017
Trust campaign, an HIE defeat and a ‘silly game’ over grants

• A campaign is being launched by The Shetland Times calling on Shetland Charitable Trust to reconsider its plans to reduce the number of councillor trustees.

• The wheels have come off the Scottish government’s plans to scrap the Highlands and Islands Enterprise board.

• The council is looking at a reduction in Scottish government grant for the next year of over £3.8 million.

• A councillor has defended the SIC’s record on ferries after a cliam the service was proving too inflexible for vulnerable communities.

• Local craft beer shop Beervana is set to expand into new premises.

• Read our feature on Up-Helly-A’. Is our fire festival sexist, or is the ‘way it’s always been’ still acceptable?

• See our five-page feature on the Scalloway Fire Festival.

• All that, and plenty more, in this week’s Shetland Times.

