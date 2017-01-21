21st January 2017
Council ‘flags up’ latest development in town hall restoration

As conservation work continues at Lerwick Town Hall, the flagpole has now been removed and so no flags will be flown for the duration of the works, which are expected to last into mid-summer.

The removal of the flagpole on the top of the building now means that scaffolding and protective sheeting can be erected around and over the clock tower.

Since October, stonemasons have been working around the building to remove cement pointing between blocks, before replacing this with traditional lime mortar.

Blocks will also be replaced where the stonework has deteriorated due to weathering and water penetration.

The design of the Town Hall has meant that a complex scaffolding structure is needed to ensure access for contractors to all parts of the building, including to the clock tower.

Many of the stained glass windows from the main hall have been removed and are now being conserved by specialists in a workshop set up in the Old Library building nearby.

Any damaged glass and lead work is being repaired to ensure the integrity of the glass panels, before being refitted back in the building, with stonemasons creating replacement retaining blocks where necessary.

Malcolm Bell, Convener said: “The removal of the flagpole over the Town Hall is perhaps a symbolic statement that the work has reached the top of the building.

“Practically however, it means that we are unable to fly flags and publicly show our support for a number of worthy causes and commemorative events, as we do throughout the year. The important conservation work on the Town Hall is making steady progress and is absolutely necessary to preserve the building and the irreplaceable stained glass windows.”

