24th January 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

BP sells share in Sullom Voe oil terminal to EnQuest

BP sells share in Sullom Voe oil terminal to EnQuest
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

BP is selling part of its interest in the Sullom Voe Terminal, marking a new chapter in the isles energy sector.

The oil giant is passing on a three per cent share of the terminal to EnQuest, and has also agreed to sell a quarter of its 100 per cent stake in the Magnus oil field – as well as some associated pipeline infrastructure – in an $85 million deal.

The sale price is expected to be met by Enquest from the sharing of future cash flows from the assets, meaning the agreement will not include any upfront payment to BP.

BP says the sale will not have any effect on its right to capacity in Sullom Voe. Both the terminal and Magnus are expected to transition to EnQuest as “fully operational entities”, with those staff who operate and support the assets expected to transfer with the businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, EnQuest has an option to buy BP’s remaining 75 per cent interest in Magnus, as well as a further nine per cent interest in the terminal and the remainder of BP’s interests in the associated pipelines.

BP group chief executive Bob Dudley said the terminal was a natural fit for EnQuest.

“EnQuest’s experience of investing in and extending the life of mature assets in the North Sea make them a natural operator of Magnus and Sullom Voe in this later phase of their life,” he said.

“We believe this will enable them to prolong the life of the assets, benefiting the region and creating additional value for both EnQuest and BP shareholders. In addition to investing in and growing our core businesses, BP will continue to seek innovative opportunities such as this to work with partners to maximise value creation from our entire portfolio.”

Mark Thomas, BP North Sea regional president said: “In recent years, we have been focusing our North Sea portfolio around core assets west of Shetland and in the central North Sea – bringing new fields into production, redeveloping and renewing existing producing facilities, acquiring new acreage and interests through licence rounds and farm-ins and selling some of our mature assets to those who see greater strategic fit with their businesses.

“Sullom Voe and Magnus have been great businesses for BP, but to maximise the economic life of these important assets, we believe this deal will offer them a better long-term future.

“With their integrated skills, operational scale, cost structures and high levels of operating efficiency we have seen what EnQuest can do on the Thistle, Deveron and Don fields that were previously operated by BP. We believe this is a good example of having the ‘right assets’ in the ‘right hands’, offering new opportunities for the assets and benefiting the UKCS.”

Oil production from the BP-operated Clair field will continue to be exported through the terminal, and the new Clair Ridge development will also export oil to Sullom Voe when it comes on-stream.

BP says gas produced from the Foinaven and Clair fields will also continue to be processed through Sullom Voe. Gas from the re-developed Schiehallion and Loyal fields will export to the terminal when they are brought back into production in the coming months.

Around 100 BP staff are currently associated with Magnus and associated infrastructure and approximately 240 with SVT.

The contractual terms and conditions of staff making the transition are protected under UK Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations (TUPE).

BP says it will now begin consultation staff affected by the move.

The sale and transfer is expected to be completed this year.

Isles MSP Tavish Scott said: “These are significant changes for who owns what around Shetland. I will be speaking to BP today and want to understand their long term plans. Oil and gas has been and will continue to be a very significant industry for Shetland.”

Tags:
BP
EnQuest
Magnus Field
Oil Terminal
Sullom Voe

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about BP, EnQuest, Magnus Field, Oil Terminal and Sullom Voe

Power cut affects thousands of customers across the isles
Power cut affects thousands of customers across the isles
10/10/2016
Compassionate fare, oil spill and SIC PR blunder
Compassionate fare, oil spill and SIC PR blunder
07/10/2016
Oil heads north from Clair platform spill
Oil heads north from Clair platform spill
04/10/2016
Marine pilots are highest paid council employees
Marine pilots are highest paid council employees
17/07/2016
Shetland Select team win annual Midsummer Sevens
Shetland Select team win annual Midsummer Sevens
26/06/2016
BP accommodation contract continues despite £500 million project being dropped
BP accommodation contract continues despite £500 million project being dropped
13/06/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top