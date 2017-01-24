Fisherman’s story explores themes of mental health

An award-winning theatre company is bringing its latest show to Lerwick next month.

Fisk will be staged at Mareel with a performance that promises to combine the aesthetics of Nordic and Scottish seascapes and centres around images of a fisherman, fish and the sea.

It is co-produced by Danish group Teater Katapult and Edinburgh-based Tortoise in a Nutshell and explores themes of mental health.

The story focuses on a man, in despair, heading out to sea in a tiny boat, tossed through rolling waves and thundering storms, where he prepares to leap into the briny depths.

But before he can jump out, something else jumps into the boat. Fisk, the producers say, is a story of a man and a fish, and the unexpected impact they have upon one another.

Using puppetry, movement and intricate design, alongside an evocative original soundtrack, the piece draws audiences into an immersive marine world.

Examining themes of depression, support and interconnection, Fisk explores of the lengths we can go to in order to escape from ourselves, yet also finds joy in even the deepest and darkest of depths. The show is recommended for over-12s.

In addition to the performance at Mareel on 28th February, members of the company will hold workshops with young people exploring the theatrical techniques and themes used in the performance.