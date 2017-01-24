New vessel takes to the water for Scottish Sea Farms

Scottish Sea Farms has taken delivery of a new boat, the Lily Mae, from Macduff Shipyards in Aberdeen in an investment worth £500,000.

Designed to be a general-purpose workboat, specifically focused towards working within the aquaculture industry, the Lily Mae successfully completed trials in the Moray Firth and has now been sailed back to Shetland.

With a length of 14 metres, the catamaran design of the vessel is said to provide great stability and capable of carrying 21.5 tonnes.

SSF regional manager Graham Smith said: “This latest vessel is part of the ongoing investment in our Shetland operations.

“We are continually investing in our staff and equipment at Scottish Sea Farms and this new vessel will assist us in meeting an ever-increasing demand for our high quality salmon.

“We have commissioned a number of vessels from Macduff over the past few years and we are always pleased when we can support the Scottish economy by establishing long-standing relationships with Scottish suppliers.”