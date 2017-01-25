25th January 2017
Pianist Georgeson to conclude classical season with ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’

Locally-born pianist Neil Georgeson will return to Mareel next month for the final of his trio of concerts.

Pictures at an Exhibition: Island Life is the culmination of Shetland Arts’ 2016-17 classical season and Georgeson has already given impressive performances last year.

The final concert promises “a sensory treat”, with the use of projected images in unexpected ways complementing the music.

Many of the works chosen by Neil focus on themes of country life, reflecting his own upbringing and love for his island roots.

Alongside the popular Romantic masterpiece Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky the colourful programme presents the UK premiere of Norwegian composer Oyvind Torvund’s phenomenal Abstraction in Folk Art, that combines sound and colour, and incorporates images of Norwegian folk art. The evening also features collaborations with Shetland sound artist Martin Clarke, and video artist Alicja Rogalska, as well as visually-inspired pastoral works by Liszt, Couperin, Crumb and Debussy.

Shetland Arts’ classical season continues in March with a programme for piano, cello and clarinet by Hebrides Ensmble, followed by a performance by Mr McFall’s Chamber in April and the Dunedin Consort in May.

