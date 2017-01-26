26th January 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Inkster comments give Wir Shetland a headache

Inkster comments give Wir Shetland a headache
1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News

A council hopeful and member of Wir Shetland has admitted that the group has “image problems” after an online debate erupted below a story about the weekend’s Sister March in Lerwick.

Duncan Simpson was forced to jump to the defence of the autonomy group when Ali Inkster, who was elected as vice-chairman of the group in November, accused the marchers of hypocrisy.

In a statement circulated today by the autonomy group it was stated that Mr Inkster had resigned in light of online comments which “used language that was inappropriate”.

The press release, from group chairman James Titcomb, alludes to comments made by Mr Inkster on the Wir Shetland Facebook page.

The statement said: “Ali recently got in to an online debate on a visitor post to the Wir Shetland Facebook page.

“During that debate he made a comment that could be considered personally insulting to one of the other commentators, he also used language that was inappropriate for use on the groups page. After reviewing the conversation in question Ali has decided that he should resign his position on the committee.”

A different spat involving Mr Inkster was sparked earlier this week when North Isles candidate and former Wir Shetland member Ryan Thomson shared an article about the online abuse received by women who participated in Saturday’s march.

A story about the march generated a number of strongly-worded comments on The Shetland Times Facebook page. One comment referred to the marchers as being members of the “feminist womens cult”.

Other remarks attempted to paint the march as pointless with Colin Halcrow saying that they should “march against something a lot closer tae hame” before calling the protesters “bloody morons”.

Mr Simpson viewed the event as nothing more than an unnecessary outburst of ill feeling against a democratic election. He went on to refer to it as “baffling”.

In defence of the march some commentators pointed out that the issues it attempted to highlight were larger than Trump.

Commenting below the post on Mr Thomson’s Facebook page, however, Mr Inkster accused the marchers of hypocrisy.

He asked why President Trump’s brag about grabbing women “by the pussy” was more offensive to protesters than drone strikes on the Middle East carried out under his predecessor Barack Obama.

Mr Inkster repeatedly referred to Obama as “obomber” and Hillary Clinton as “killary”.

Mr Simpson attempted to distance Wir Shetland from its then vice-chairman, saying that his views had “nothing to do with Wir Shetland”.

However, he confessed that the group had “image problems” and that it was something they were “trying to address.”

Ex-member Mr Thomson later told this newspaper: “I left Wir Shetland because I simply did not like the direction it was going in. It was not the organisation I thought it was, nor is it what I thought it would become.

“The group as far as I’m concerned is nothing but an anti-SNP group and certainly not the ‘cross party group’ it advertises itself to be, and whilst I agree with the principle of more local powers I could not agree with how the group is run or some of its policies including on immigration.”

When contacted by The Shetland Times Mr Inkster put the phone down.

Tags:
Council Elections
Duncan Simpson
Ryan Thomson
Wir Shetland
Women's March

About Keegan Murray

Junior Reporter for The Shetland Times. Interested in politics, literature and music. Born and bred Shetlander. Keen cyclist and long suffering Newcastle United supporter.

View other stories by »

One comment

  1. Alex Sked

    Slow news week at The Shetlnd Times?

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Council Elections, Duncan Simpson, Ryan Thomson, Wir Shetland and Women's March

Political activists enter the fray ahead of council elections
Political activists enter the fray ahead of council elections
23/01/2017
Hotchpotch of feebleness (Ian Scott)
Hotchpotch of feebleness (Ian Scott)
21/12/2016
Notable change in tone (Duncan Simpson)
Notable change in tone (Duncan Simpson)
20/12/2016
Candidate Tinkler steps down from Wir Shetland committee
Candidate Tinkler steps down from Wir Shetland committee
09/12/2016
Windfarm consultation, Trump views and Halcrow’s adventure
Windfarm consultation, Trump views and Halcrow’s adventure
11/11/2016
Wir Shetland outlines its hopes at first annual meeting
Wir Shetland outlines its hopes at first annual meeting
03/11/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top