Airport open after plane is removed

Sumburgh Airport reopened yesterday evening after a two-engined plane on a training flight went off the runway as it landed at 3.25pm.

According to airport operators Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), no scheduled flights were disrupted by the two-hour closure, which ended when the Dornier 328 was removed from the grass verge.

Both pilots onboard were uninjured and a spokesman for HIAL said that it “had not caused a massive problem” for the airport.