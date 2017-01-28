28th January 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Vikings raid Lerwick for Up Helly A’

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Two intrepid later day Vikings stole across the North Sea into Lerwick harbour in the early hours of yesterday on a mission to experience Up Helly A’ for themselves.

Erik Aanderaa                              Photo: Peter Johnson

Erik Martin Aanderaa and his friend and workmate Sigurd Utbjoe endured a tough solo crossing from Norway in gale force conditions in their yachts Tessie and Amelie.

Erik, an offshore rescue safety training specialist said that his vessel made the crossing from Haugesund in 32 hours in “perfect conditions” – if you call sailing in a teeth of a gale with 4 to 6m waves constantly breaking over the cockpit perfect. Sigurd’s slightly larger yacht Amelie made it into Lerwick a few hours earlier.

Unfortunately a third vessel skippered by Raymond Myhre and a crewman that sailed from Lindesnes in southern Norway had to turn back after the autopilot broke 50 miles from land. She went to port in Tananger in Rogoland.

Although the prospect of sailing the North Sea single-handed, especially in winter, would be a daunting prospect for most, Erik said he preferred going solo as he did not have the responsibility of looking after any crew.

He enjoyed his trip but said that they were delighted to have made landfall in Lerwick, especially when they were greeted with some beer and whisky.

They were now very much looking forward to the fire festival itself as it was the first time they had been to Up Helly A’, although not Erik’s first yacht trip to Shetland.

The pair have to be back in Norway a week on Monday for work, so hope to sail back, but have the option of leaving their yachts in Lerwick if they have to catch a flight instead.

Tags:
Lerwick
Norway
Norwegians
sailors
yachts

About Peter Johnson

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as an employed and freelance reporter and editor for a variety of print and broadcast media outlets and as as a freelance photographer and film maker/cameraman. In addition to journalism, I have experience in construction, oil analysis, aquaculture, fisheries, the health service and oral history.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about Lerwick, Norway, Norwegians, sailors and yachts

Police investigate damage to Bank of Scotland window
Police investigate damage to Bank of Scotland window
06/01/2017
First Northern Isles ferries after Christmas both delayed
First Northern Isles ferries after Christmas both delayed
26/12/2016
Woman hit by car at Co-op car park in Lerwick
Woman hit by car at Co-op car park in Lerwick
23/12/2016
NorthLink cancels both its sailings to and from Shetland tomorrow
NorthLink cancels both its sailings to and from Shetland tomorrow
22/12/2016
Police look for witnesses after reported incident in town
Police look for witnesses after reported incident in town
22/12/2016
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
Public consulted on draft proposals for Staney Hill development
12/12/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top