30th January 2017
Harbour rescue

Two people were pulled from Lerwick Harbour in the early hours of this morning.

Shetland Coastguard said it received a report from police at about 1.45am.

The Lerwick lifeboat and Lerwick coastguard rescue team were tasked though the coastguard said police were already on the scene and were able to get the people out of the water.

“Once they were out of the water they were met by the ambulance service,” a coastguard spokesman said.

More to follow.

Tags:
Lerwick harbour
Police
Shetland coastguard

