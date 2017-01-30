30th January 2017
Police investigating report of sexual assault
Police are wanting to trace two men after a report of a woman being sexually assaulted in Lerwick town centre.

An alleyway near the Cancer Research charity shop was cordoned off this morning after the police said officers were alerted to the incident at about 1.15am at “Malley’s Steps”, off Commercial Street.

Officers have been speaking to residents and visitors in the area and are asking for people to come forward with information.

Police are trying to trace two men in connection with the incident, described as being white with fair hair, around 6ft in height and of stocky build. Age and clothing details are not known.

Detective inspector Andy Logan said :”This is a particularly distressing incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in Lerwick last night into the early hours of this morning and has information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and I would like to reassure the public that we are using all available means to identify the persons responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland urgently on 101.”

