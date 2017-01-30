Woman accused of assault

A case was continued without plea when a young woman appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today accused of assault.

Errin Birrell, 19, of North Road, Lerwick, was charged with assaulting her ex-boyfriend by hitting him on the head with her hands and scratching him on the face and neck at Da Wheel Bar on Saturday night. She is also alleged to have attacked another man by striking him on the head with her hands.

She made no plea or declaration and the hearing will be continued on 15th February when she will have legal representation. She was granted bail and warned by Sheriff Philip Mann not to contact the complainers in any way.