Fresh appeal in Lerwick sexual assault investigation

Police investigating a sexual assault in Lerwick have issued a new appeal for information.

The incident was reported at around 1.15am on Monday and officers attended the scene at Mulley’s Steps near Commercial Street.

The force is keen to trace two men in connection with the incident. They are described as white with fair hair, around 6ft in height and of stocky build. Age and clothing details are not known.

Area commander Lindsay Tulloch said: “This is a distressing incident first and foremost for the victim, who is being supported by officers and partner agencies at this time.

“Incidents of this nature are rare in Shetland and it has understandably caused distress and concern across local communities.”

To reassure people he said “all available means” were being used in a bid to identify those responsible. That includes local officers, specially trained officers and a senior investigating officer dedicated to the investigation.

Ch Insp Tulloch added: “I would like to thank local residents, business owners and visitors for their response and support so far. As we know the weekend and this week brings an influx of visitors to the islands – to Lerwick in particular – for Up-Helly-A’ and we would once again urge anyone who was in the Lerwick town centre area on Sunday evening into Monday morning and could help assist in identifying these two men to make contact with police as a matter of urgency.

“All information, no matter how small of insignificant it may seem, will be investigated and could be key to this investigation.”