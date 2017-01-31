Up-Helly-A’ 2017 – Live updates from The Shetland Times

The long wait is over. Up-Helly-A’ is finally here for another year and Guizer Jarl Lyall Gair will be leading his squad of 58 Vikings around Lerwick.

On the cards for today are visits to the usual visits Toll Clock Shopping Centre, Lerwick Legion, Bell’s Brae and Sound primary schools, old foks homes and the Gilbert Bain Hospital. And The Shetland Times will be offering unrivalled coverage of the squad every step of the way – online, on social media and in print.

Keeping refreshing this page and checking our homepage for the latest updates including photos and videos. And this year we are able to bring you live footage (below). Events will be streamed throughout the day, including the procession and burning, thanks to Promote Shetland.

So wherever you are you can watch the festivities and enjoy the spirit of Up-Helly-A’.

The procession and burning will start at 7.30pm and it is sure to be a spectacular sight. A total of 1004 guizers are taking part in the 2017 festival, 872 carrying torches which will help send the galley to its fiery demise.

Enjoy the day and join us in wishing the Guizer Jarl all the very best for Up-Helly-A’.

So the fun begins…

Somebody’s been getting into the Up-Helly-A’ spirit nice and early … #UpHellyAa

Get with the programme

Staff at The Shetland Times were working into the small hours to make sure the official Up Helly A’ Programme was ready to hit the stands this morning. With a visit from the Guizer Jarl along the way.