North Isles councillor Robert Henderson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today charged with several serious sex offences.

Henderson, 72, of Cullivoe, North Yell, appeared in private on a petition alleging four charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices, two charges of indecent assault and one charge of rape.

Henderson, a haulage contractor who has served on the SIC since 2007, made no plea and was released on bail.