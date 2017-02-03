3rd February 2017
Flaming torches, “tremendous” memories and NHS staffing crisis in this week’s Shetland Times

• Guizer Jarl Lyall Gair looks back on “a tremendous day” as thousands enjoyed this year’s Up-Helly-A’.

• See our extensive coverage of the festival, including a special 16-page pull-out with photos and reports.

• Efforts are under way to deal with a staffing crisis at the Gilbert Hospital with the Ronas Ward’s rehabilitation unit set to be mothballed.

• A charity supporting people who are survivors of childhood sexual abuse is calling for the health board, council and other agencies to work more closely to break down barriers.

• The Faroese Prime Minister pays a visit to Shetland.

• And in sport Thunderbirds show their class to retain the Knockout Cup.

