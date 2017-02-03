3rd February 2017
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Poor weather means ferry disruption likely

0 comments, , by , in News

A poor forecast could lead to a delayed departure for tomorrow’s southbound sailing, NorthLink has warned.

The Hrossey is due to leave Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm.

But NorthLink say this sailing may depart at a much later time – possibly between midnight and 3am on Sunday morning.

That would give her an arrival in Aberdeen of mid-afternoon on 5th February.

The company plans to provide an update tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the northbound sailing of the freight boat Hildasay is facing possible cancellation.

NorthLink say weather forecasts indicate the probability of weather disruptions and possible cancellations to services on Monday, during the evening, and on Tuesday.

Tags:
NorthLink

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

More articles about NorthLink

Late departure for Hrossey tonight
Late departure for Hrossey tonight
13/01/2017
More disruption forecast as travel firms brace for wintry weather
More disruption forecast as travel firms brace for wintry weather
09/01/2017
First Northern Isles ferries after Christmas both delayed
First Northern Isles ferries after Christmas both delayed
26/12/2016
Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times Ltd.Terms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top