Poor weather means ferry disruption likely

A poor forecast could lead to a delayed departure for tomorrow’s southbound sailing, NorthLink has warned.

The Hrossey is due to leave Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm.

But NorthLink say this sailing may depart at a much later time – possibly between midnight and 3am on Sunday morning.

That would give her an arrival in Aberdeen of mid-afternoon on 5th February.

The company plans to provide an update tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the northbound sailing of the freight boat Hildasay is facing possible cancellation.

NorthLink say weather forecasts indicate the probability of weather disruptions and possible cancellations to services on Monday, during the evening, and on Tuesday.