4th February 2017
The Shetland Times crowned Newspaper of the Year

The Shetland Times has been crowned winner of two prizes at the Highlands and Islands Media Awards – named Newspaper of the Year and winner of the Best Use of Digital Media.

In the Newspaper of the Year section The Shetland Times was up against The Orcadian and The Strathspey and Badenoch Herald, while its online version was shortlisted along with  Hebrides writer Katie Laing and Calum MacLean from the BBC.

Meanwhile BBC Radio Shetland reporter Daniel Lawson, who did work experience some years ago with The Shetland Times  won the Young Journalist of the Year (Alex Main Trophy) category.

The winners were announced tonight at the Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards at the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness.

More to follow.

BBC Radio Shetland
The Shetland Times

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

