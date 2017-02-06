Amenity trust general manager Jimmy Moncrieff dies aged 57

Shetland Amenity Trust general manager Jimmy Moncrieff, who has worked at the trust for more than 20 years, has died aged 57.

Mr Moncrieff had previously been the chief executive of the Shetland Salmon Farmers Association prior to moving to the trust in the 1990s and he had also worked as lawyer.

He oversaw many major projects at the amenity trust including the building of the new Shetland Museum and Archives, the renovation of the Sumburgh Head Lighthouse and its new visitor centre, as well as the trust moving into its premises at Garthspool.

Mr Moncrieff played an important role in the trust, securing funding both from the Shetland Charitable Trust and externally for an array of projects across the isles.

Amenity trust chairman Brian Gregson stated today: “It is with great sadness that the trustees and staff of Shetland Amentiy Trust learned that its general manager for over 20 years died last evening in the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

“He was passionate about Shetland’s heritage, culture and environment and a good friend to many in Shetland. The work of the trust will continue as Jimmy would have wanted.”

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell added: “For many years Jimmy was the driving force behind many of Shetland’s historical and environmental projects.

“He was passionate about Shetland’s past and his legacy will be the huge difference that he made to the profile of Shetland, both nationally and internationally.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends and his colleagues at Shetland Amenity Trust.”