Fire brigade puts out blaze in caravan

Two fire engines were involved putting out a fire in a caravan in Burra last night.

The appliances – one from Scalloway and one from Lerwick – were sent after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted at 8.03pm to the fire at Bridge End.

Fire officers used small tools and a hose reel jet to extinguish what was said by the SFRS to be a “small fire” in the uninhabited caravan. The stop to the incident was called at 9.26pm.